Be reliable

Settle all contracts fairly, accurately, and promptly We will price and settle all contracts accurately and fairly, based on reliable data feeds and without undue delay, so that customers can trust our prices throughout the website.

Process all deposits and withdrawals quickly and accurately We will design our cashier systems to work as seamlessly as possible, processing deposits and withdrawals efficiently and promptly. As far as possible, we will minimise delays imposed by any AML or anti-fraud requirements.

Provide reliable online trading with high uptime, good security, and low latency We aim to provide our customers with reliable systems that have high uptime and low latency, even on low-speed mobile data networks. We provide good security and cross-device compatibility for all major desktop and mobile devices.