Nossos princípios
Temos a honra de servir a todos que dependem de nossos produtos e serviços, e só queremos oferecer o melhor. É por isso que nossos princípios e valores são tão importantes na definição de quem somos, por que fazemos o que fazemos, e como tratamos nossos clientes e uns aos outros. Em nossos escritórios internacionais, estamos comprometidos com os seguintes princípios em tudo o que fazemos.
Be reliable
Settle all contracts fairly, accurately, and promptly
We will price and settle all contracts accurately and fairly, based on reliable data feeds and without undue delay, so that customers can trust our prices throughout the website.
Process all deposits and withdrawals quickly and accurately
We will design our cashier systems to work as seamlessly as possible, processing deposits and withdrawals efficiently and promptly. As far as possible, we will minimise delays imposed by any AML or anti-fraud requirements.
Provide reliable online trading with high uptime, good security, and low latency
We aim to provide our customers with reliable systems that have high uptime and low latency, even on low-speed mobile data networks. We provide good security and cross-device compatibility for all major desktop and mobile devices.
Provide helpful customer support to all customers
We will strive to offer 24/7 live chat services to make agents available for any customer who requests a chat. Agents will be trained to answer relevant questions about the service.
Be fair
Treat all customers equitably
We will treat all customers equally, regardless of where they’re from or the size of their accounts.
Handle all complaints with integrity
In the event of any complaint, we aim to resolve the issue with speed and integrity.
Offer competitive prices on all our products
We aim to be competitive on pricing for all our products and services.
No hidden costs
We will be clear about all fees and charges.
No artificial barriers to customer withdrawals
If a customer is fairly entitled to winnings or balances, and there are no fraud concerns or AML requirements, they should be able to withdraw those funds at will.
Be transparent
Speak simply and plainly, and not hide behind ambiguity
We will use straightforward language in all our products, services, and communications.
Disclose the terms of all contracts
We will be transparent about the terms of all contracts so that customers can make informed choices.
Prominently and intelligibly disclose the risks involved in trading
We will be transparent about all the risks involved in trading because we want our customers to make informed choices according to their risk appetite.
Disclose how we make money
We will be transparent about how we make money, including when we are a trade counterparty or acting as a broker.
Provide a representative demo experience
Our demo trading experience will represent real-money trading, especially with contract pricing and trading restrictions.
Be responsible
No hard-selling
We will be honest in our advertising. We will not use implausible images of financial success in our marketing materials.
No financial or trading advice
We will not give any opinion on market direction or the suitability of any particular trade.
No promises of guaranteed returns
We will not imply that trading solves one’s financial worries or can generate a reliable income. We will be clear that there are no guaranteed or risk-free returns from trading.
Implement policies to prevent vulnerable persons from trading
We will refuse underage persons’ access and implement processes to identify customers who are trading beyond their financial capacity.
Implement controls to prevent unlawful activity
We will implement know-your-customer (KYC) controls and prevent money laundering and other unlawful activities on our platforms.