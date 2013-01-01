Markets to trade on Deriv
Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.
Why trade commodities on Deriv
Speculate on the price movements of silver, gold, oil and more. Profit from the price difference when the market moves in the direction that you have predicted.
Competitive fixed and variable spreads
No commission on any commodity contract
All four precious metals and crude oil available
Easy-to-use platforms, superior chart technology
Smart and friendly support, 7 days a week
Commodity trades available on Deriv
Margin
Options
Margin trading allows you to purchase larger units of an asset at a fraction of the cost while amplifying your potential profit, but similarly increasing your potential loss.
Available on
Instruments available for margin trading
Metals
Gold/USD
Palladium/USD
Platinum/USD
Silver/USD
Energy
Oil/USD