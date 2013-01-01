Markets to trade on Deriv

Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.

Why trade commodities on Deriv

Speculate on the price movements of silver, gold, oil and more. Profit from the price difference when the market moves in the direction that you have predicted.

Competitive fixed and variable spreads

No commission on any commodity contract

All four precious metals and crude oil available

Easy-to-use platforms, superior chart technology

Smart and friendly support, 7 days a week

Commodity trades available on Deriv

Margin

Options

Margin trading allows you to purchase larger units of an asset at a fraction of the cost while amplifying your potential profit, but similarly increasing your potential loss.

Available on

Deriv MT5 (DMT5)

Instruments available for margin trading

Metals

Gold/USD

Palladium/USD

Platinum/USD

Silver/USD

Energy

Oil/USD