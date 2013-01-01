Các thị trường giao dịch trên Deriv
Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.
Why trade stocks & indices on Deriv
Trade global stocks of your favourite household brands and international stock market indices on Deriv. Our stocks & indices offer competitively priced equities and asset baskets that you can trade outside the regular hours of major stock markets.
Yêu cầu vốn tối thiểu, rủi ro được hạn chế
Thời gian giao dịch kéo dài, lên tới 18 giờ một ngày
Các lựu chọn gửi và rút tiền nhanh và an toàn
Nền tảng nhanh nhạy, dễ sử dụng
Hỗ trợ thân thiện và thông minh, hoạt động 7 ngày trong tuần
Stocks & indices trades available on Deriv
Ký quỹ
Quyền chọn
Giao dịch ký quỹ cho phép bạn mua các đơn vị lớn của một loại tài sản với một phần chi phí và khuếch đại lợi nhuận tiềm năng của bạn, nhưng đồng thời cũng sẽ tăng khoản lỗ mà bạn có thể sẽ phải chịu.
Khả dụng trên
Các công cụ cần thiết cho giao dịch ký quỹ
American
indices
US 500
US Tech 100
Wall Street 30
Asian
indices
Australia 200
Japan 225
European
indices
Netherland 25
Europe 50
France 40
Germany 30
UK 100
Spain 35
American stocks
American Airlines Group Inc
Apple
Adidas Salomon
American International Group
Amazon.com Inc
Boeing
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Bank of America
Bayer AG
BMW
Citigroup
Salesforce.com Inc
Cisco Systems
Delta Air Lines
Deutsche Bank AG
Walt Disney Company
eBay Inc
Facebook Inc
Fedex
General Motors Company
Alphabet Inc Class C
Goldman Sachs Group
HP Inc
IBM
Intel
Jonhson & Johnson
JP Morgan Chase
Coca-Cola
Mastercard Inc
McDonalds
Microsoft Corporation
Netflix Inc
Nike
NVIDIA Corp
Pfizer
Procter & Gamble
Paypal
Teva Pharmaceutical Inds
Tesla Inc
Uber Technologies Inc
Visa
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Zoom Video Communications Inc
Airbnb
Biogen Inc
Moderna Inc