What payment methods can I use for deposits and withdrawals?
How long does it take for my deposits and withdrawals to be processed?
Minimum para yatırma veya çekme tutarı nedir?
My withdrawal verification link has expired. What should I do?
How can I remove the withdrawal limit on my account?
Why did my credit card deposit get declined?
Mevduat bonusumu geri çekebilir miyim?
Why can't I withdraw using Maestro or Mastercard?
What conversion rates do you use for deposits and withdrawals?
Para çekme işlemimi nasıl iptal edebilirim?
Can I deposit with my friend's/family member's debit/credit card or e-wallet?
Why can't I see any payment methods on the Withdrawal page?
Para yatırma ve çekme
You can use debit and credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency wallets, and payment agents for deposits and withdrawals (see our payment methods page for a complete list). Once you log in to your Deriv account, you’ll be able to see payment methods available in your country on the Cashier page.
