Payment methods

We support a variety of deposit and withdrawal options.

Learn more about our payment methods and how to use them.

Method

Currencies

Min-max

deposit

Min-max

withdrawal

Deposit

processing time

Withdrawal

processing time

Reference

bank transfer

USD GBP EUR AUD

500-100,000

500-100,000

1 working day

1 working day

-

Use your bank account to deposit and withdraw. Bank charges apply.

pay safe card

USD

25-10,000

Not applicable

Instant

Not applicable

-

Deposit easily with your bank account on any device. Supports major banks in China, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

help2pay

USD

10-10,000

Not applicable

Instant

Not applicable

The leading payment software solution in Southeast Asia. Currently available for making deposits in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

dragon phoenix

USD

10-10,000

Not applicable

Instant

Not applicable

A payment facility that allows online bank transfers for clients across Southeast Asia. Currently available for making deposits in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

zingPay

USD GBP EUR AUD

10-10,000

10-10,000

Instant

1 working day

An easy and accessible way to deposit and withdraw directly using your bank account in South Africa.

Dragon pay

USD

50-4,500

55-2,500

1 working day

1-3 working days

A payment facility that allows online bank transfers for clients in the Philippines. Available for deposits and withdrawals.

NganLuong

USD

10-4,000

10-4,000

1 working day

1-3 working days

A payment facility that allows online bank transfers for clients in Vietnam. Available for deposits and withdrawals.

Method

Currencies

Min-max

deposit

Min-max

withdrawal

Deposit

processing time

Withdrawal

processing time

Reference

Visa

USD GBP EUR AUD

10-10,000

10-10,000

Instant

1 working day

Deposit and withdraw using your Visa credit or debit card.

Mastercard

USD GBP EUR AUD

10-10,000

10-10,000

Instant

1 working day

Deposit and withdraw using your Mastercard credit or debit card.

Maestro

USD GBP EUR AUD

10-10,000

10-10,000

Instant

1 working day

Deposit and withdraw using your Maestro debit card.

Diners

USD GBP EUR AUD

10-10,000

10-10,000

Instant

2-3 working days

Deposit and withdraw using your Diners Club credit or debit card.

Note: Mastercard and Maestro withdrawals are only available for UK clients.

Method

Currencies

Min-max

deposit

Min-max

withdrawal

Deposit

processing time

Withdrawal

processing time

Reference

Fasapay

USD

5-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

Features fast deposits and withdrawals, low fees, and downloadable transaction history.

PerfectMoney

USD EUR

5-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

A cheap and easy method for deposits and withdrawals. Features auto payments, annual interest, and real-time statements.

Skrill

USD GBP EUR AUD

10-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

Quick, simple to use, and available anywhere, anytime. Used by millions of clients worldwide.

Neteller

USD GBP EUR AUD

5-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

Used by over 20 million clients worldwide. Enjoy instant access and free withdrawals.

Webmoney

USD EUR

5-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

A complete payment service with over 30 million clients, 10,000 signups daily, and is supported by more than 100,000 merchants.

Qiwi

USD EUR

5-200 (USD)

5-150 (EUR)

5-180 (USD)

5-150 (EUR)

Instant

1 working day

A payment service provider that provides a simple way to transfer money, receive payments, and pay online.

PaysafeCard

USD GBP EUR AUD

5-1,000

5-750

Instant

1 working day

A convenient payment service that doesn’t need a bank account or credit card. Accepted by thousands of merchants worldwide.

Jeton

USD EUR

5-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

A fast and secure money transfer service. Access your money anywhere with the mobile app.

Sticpay

USD GBP EUR

5-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

An easy, cheap, and fast way to transfer money. Supported by banks and merchants worldwide.

Airtm

USD

5-2,500

5-2,500

Instant

1 working day

Easily convert your currency to USD and transfer money worldwide.

Paylivre

USD

5-10,000

5-10,000

Instant

1 working day

Use PayLivre to make deposits and withdrawals with your Brazilian bank account.

Method

Currencies

Min deposit

Min withdrawal

Deposit

processing time

Withdrawal

processing time

Reference

Bitcoin

BTC

No minimum

Funds available as soon as confirmed

Subject to internal checks

Deposit and withdraw in Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency.

Ethereum

ETH

No minimum

Funds available as soon as confirmed

Subject to internal checks

Deposit and withdraw in Ethereum, among the top 3 most used cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin

LTC

No minimum

Funds available as soon as confirmed

Subject to internal checks

Deposit and withdraw in Litecoin, a durable cryptocurrency with fast transaction processing.

UsdCoin

USDC

No minimum

Funds available as soon as confirmed

Subject to internal checks

Deposit and withdraw in USD Coin, a cryptocurrency that’s pegged to USD.

Tether

USDT

No minimum

Funds available as soon as confirmed

Subject to internal checks

Deposit and withdraw in Tether Omni, a cryptocurrency that’s pegged to USD.

Note: The minimum amount for withdrawal will vary depending on the latest exchange rates. The figures shown here have been rounded.

Method

Currencies

Min deposit

Deposit processing time

Reference

Changelly

USD EUR GBP BTC

USD50

Funds available as soon as confirmed

Your simple access to crypto. Fast and secure way to exchange and purchase 150+ cryptocurrencies. 24/7 live-chat support.

Banxa

USD EUR GBP AUD CAD BTC LTC USDT USDC

USD20

Funds available as soon as confirmed

A fast and secure fiat-to-crypto payment service. Deposit cryptocurrencies from anywhere in the world using credit/debit cards and bank transfers.

Disclaimer: We process all your deposits and withdrawals within 1 working day. However, the processing times and limits in this page are indicative, depending on the queue or for reasons outside of our control.