We support a variety of deposit and withdrawal options.
Learn more about our payment methods and how to use them.
Bank wire
Method
Currencies
Min-max
deposit
Min-max
withdrawal
Deposit
processing time
Withdrawal
processing time
Reference
USD GBP EUR AUD
500-100,000
500-100,000
1 working day
1 working day
-
Use your bank account to deposit and withdraw. Bank charges apply.
USD
25-10,000
Not applicable
Instant
Not applicable
-
Deposit easily with your bank account on any device. Supports major banks in China, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.
USD
10-10,000
Not applicable
Instant
Not applicable
The leading payment software solution in Southeast Asia. Currently available for making deposits in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.
USD
10-10,000
Not applicable
Instant
Not applicable
A payment facility that allows online bank transfers for clients across Southeast Asia. Currently available for making deposits in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.
USD GBP EUR AUD
10-10,000
10-10,000
Instant
1 working day
An easy and accessible way to deposit and withdraw directly using your bank account in South Africa.
USD
50-4,500
55-2,500
1 working day
1-3 working days
A payment facility that allows online bank transfers for clients in the Philippines. Available for deposits and withdrawals.
USD
10-4,000
10-4,000
1 working day
1-3 working days
A payment facility that allows online bank transfers for clients in Vietnam. Available for deposits and withdrawals.
Credit/debit cards
Method
Currencies
Min-max
deposit
Min-max
withdrawal
Deposit
processing time
Withdrawal
processing time
Reference
USD GBP EUR AUD
10-10,000
10-10,000
Instant
1 working day
Deposit and withdraw using your Visa credit or debit card.
USD GBP EUR AUD
10-10,000
10-10,000
Instant
1 working day
Deposit and withdraw using your Mastercard credit or debit card.
USD GBP EUR AUD
10-10,000
10-10,000
Instant
1 working day
Deposit and withdraw using your Maestro debit card.
USD GBP EUR AUD
10-10,000
10-10,000
Instant
2-3 working days
Deposit and withdraw using your Diners Club credit or debit card.
Note: Mastercard and Maestro withdrawals are only available for UK clients.
E-wallets
Method
Currencies
Min-max
deposit
Min-max
withdrawal
Deposit
processing time
Withdrawal
processing time
Reference
USD
5-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
Features fast deposits and withdrawals, low fees, and downloadable transaction history.
USD EUR
5-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
A cheap and easy method for deposits and withdrawals. Features auto payments, annual interest, and real-time statements.
USD GBP EUR AUD
10-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
Quick, simple to use, and available anywhere, anytime. Used by millions of clients worldwide.
USD GBP EUR AUD
5-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
Used by over 20 million clients worldwide. Enjoy instant access and free withdrawals.
USD EUR
5-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
A complete payment service with over 30 million clients, 10,000 signups daily, and is supported by more than 100,000 merchants.
USD EUR
5-200 (USD)
5-150 (EUR)
5-180 (USD)
5-150 (EUR)
Instant
1 working day
-
A payment service provider that provides a simple way to transfer money, receive payments, and pay online.
USD GBP EUR AUD
5-1,000
5-750
Instant
1 working day
-
A convenient payment service that doesn’t need a bank account or credit card. Accepted by thousands of merchants worldwide.
USD EUR
5-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
A fast and secure money transfer service. Access your money anywhere with the mobile app.
USD GBP EUR
5-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
An easy, cheap, and fast way to transfer money. Supported by banks and merchants worldwide.
USD
5-2,500
5-2,500
Instant
1 working day
Easily convert your currency to USD and transfer money worldwide.
USD
5-10,000
5-10,000
Instant
1 working day
-
Use PayLivre to make deposits and withdrawals with your Brazilian bank account.
Cryptocurrencies
Method
Currencies
Min deposit
Min withdrawal
Deposit
processing time
Withdrawal
processing time
Reference
BTC
No minimum
Funds available as soon as confirmed
Subject to internal checks
Deposit and withdraw in Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency.
ETH
No minimum
Funds available as soon as confirmed
Subject to internal checks
Deposit and withdraw in Ethereum, among the top 3 most used cryptocurrencies.
LTC
No minimum
Funds available as soon as confirmed
Subject to internal checks
Deposit and withdraw in Litecoin, a durable cryptocurrency with fast transaction processing.
USDC
No minimum
Funds available as soon as confirmed
Subject to internal checks
-
Deposit and withdraw in USD Coin, a cryptocurrency that’s pegged to USD.
USDT
No minimum
Funds available as soon as confirmed
Subject to internal checks
-
Deposit and withdraw in Tether Omni, a cryptocurrency that’s pegged to USD.
Note: The minimum amount for withdrawal will vary depending on the latest exchange rates. The figures shown here have been rounded.
Fiat onramp - Buy crypto on popular exchanges.
Method
Currencies
Min deposit
Deposit processing time
Reference
USD EUR GBP BTC
USD50
Funds available as soon as confirmed
Your simple access to crypto. Fast and secure way to exchange and purchase 150+ cryptocurrencies. 24/7 live-chat support.
USD EUR GBP AUD CAD BTC LTC USDT USDC
USD20
Funds available as soon as confirmed
-
A fast and secure fiat-to-crypto payment service. Deposit cryptocurrencies from anywhere in the world using credit/debit cards and bank transfers.
Disclaimer: We process all your deposits and withdrawals within 1 working day. However, the processing times and limits in this page are indicative, depending on the queue or for reasons outside of our control.