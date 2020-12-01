Back

    Account

  1. Why can't I create an account?

  2. Changing your personal details

  3. How can I change my account's currency?

  4. I forgot my Google/Facebook account password. How can I log in to my Deriv account?

  5. How can I close my account?

  6. How do I unsubscribe from marketing emails?

  7. What is a dormant fee?

  8. Why can't I create an account?

contact us icon

Didn’t find your answer? We can help.