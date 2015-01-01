Multipliers
What are multipliers?
Deriv multipliers combines the upside of leverage trading with the limited risk of options. This means that when the market moves in your favour, you'll multiply your potential profits. If the market moves against your prediction, your losses are limited only to your stake.
Let’s say you predict that the market will go up.
Without a multiplier, if the market goes up by 2%, you'll gain 2% * $100 = $2 profit.
With a x500 multiplier, if the market goes up by 2%, you'll gain 2% * $100 * 500 = $1,000 profit.
With an equivalent $100 margin trade, with 1:500 leverage, you risk 2% * $50,000 = $1,000 loss.
With a x500 multiplier, if the market goes down 2%, you'll lose only $100. An automatic stop out kicks in if your loss reaches your stake amount.
Why trade multipliers on Deriv
Better risk management
Customise your contracts to suit your style and risk appetite using innovative features like stop loss, take profit, and deal cancellation.
Increased market exposure
Get more market exposure while limiting risk to your stake amount.
Secure, responsive platform
Enjoy trading on secure, intuitive platforms built for new and expert traders.
Expert and friendly support
Get expert, friendly support when you need it.
Trade 24/7, 365 days a year
Offered on forex and synthetic indices, you can trade multipliers 24/7, all-year-round.
