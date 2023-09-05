hamburger menu
Deposits and withdrawals

  1. What payment methods can I use for deposits and withdrawals?
  2. How long does it take for my deposits and withdrawals to be processed?
  3. What is the minimum deposit or withdrawal amount?
  4. My withdrawal verification link has expired. What should I do?
  5. How can I remove the withdrawal limit on my account?
  6. මගේ ණය කාඩ්පතේ​ තැන්පතු ප්‍රතික්ෂේප වූයේ ඇයි?
  7. Can I withdraw my deposit bonus?
  8. මට Maestro හෝ Mastercard භාවිතයෙන් මුදල් ආපසු ගත නොහැක්කේ ඇයි?
  9. තැන්පතු සහ මුදල් ආපසු ගැනීම සඳහා ඔබ භාවිත කරන පරිවර්තන අනුපාත මොනවාද?
  10. මගේ මුදල් ආපසු ගැනීම අවලංගු කරන්නේ කෙසේද?
  11. Can I deposit with my friend's/family member's debit/credit card or e-wallet?
  12. Why can't I see any payment methods on the Withdrawal page?
  13. මට ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් තැන්පත් කිරීමට එම ලිපිනයම භාවිත කළ හැකි ද?
  14. ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් තැන්පත් කිරීමට මට මගේ Binance මුදල් පසුම්බිය භාවිත කළ හැකි ද?
  15. What is the minimum deposit and withdrawal for cryptocurrency?
  16. Can I transfer the funds in my account to another person's account?