Atrás
Is Deriv regulated?
Where is my money held?
Sobre Deriv
Is Deriv regulated?
Yes, we’re regulated by
the Malta Financial Services Authority
the Labuan Financial Services Authority
the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission
the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission
You can get more info about this on our Regulatory information page.
¿Tiene una pregunta?
Nuestra comunidad de soporte de Deriv puede ayudarle a encontrar respuestas.Pregunte a la comunidad
¿No encontró su respuesta? Podemos ayudarle