Regulatory information
The services offered on Deriv.com and Binary.com are provided by the Deriv Group. The group has several subsidiary companies that are licensed to operate Deriv.com and Binary.com in their registered jurisdictions.
Since 1999, the group has served traders around the world with integrity and reliability. We always hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards and regulatory requirements.
Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited
Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited, W Business Centre, Level 3, Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara, BKR 9033, Malta, is licensed and regulated as a Category 3 Investment Services provider by the Malta Financial Services Authority (licence no. IS/70156).
Clients in the European Union who wish to trade investment products will have their accounts opened under Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited.
Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited is entitled to provide services in another EU Member State through EU passporting rights. Above is a list of EU countries that have access to Deriv.com via EU passporting rights.
Deriv (FX) Ltd
Deriv (FX) Ltd, F16, Level 1, Paragon Labuan, Jalan Tun Mustapha, Labuan 87000, Malaysia, is licensed by Labuan Financial Services Authority (licence no. MB/18/0024).
Clients in the rest of the world (except for restricted countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) who wish to trade CFDs on forex and cryptocurrencies can have MetaTrader 5 accounts under Deriv (FX) Ltd.
Deriv (BVI) Ltd
Deriv (BVI) Ltd, Kingston Chambers, P.O. Box 173, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, is licensed by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (licence no. SIBA/L/18/1114).
Clients in the rest of the world (except for restricted countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) who wish to trade CFDs on financial instruments and cryptocurrencies can have MetaTrader 5 accounts under Deriv (BVI) Ltd.
Deriv (V) Ltd and Champion Group Ltd
Deriv (V) Ltd (view licence) and Champion Group Ltd (view licence), 1276, Kumul Highway, Port Vila, Vanuatu are licensed by Vanuatu Financial Services Commission.
Clients in the rest of the world (except for restricted countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) who wish to trade CFDs on financial instruments can have MetaTrader 5 accounts under Deriv (V) Ltd and Champion Group Ltd.
Deriv (SVG) LLC
Deriv (SVG) LLC, Hinds Buildings, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (company number 273 LLC 2020).
Clients from the rest of the world (except for certain countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) will have their accounts opened under Deriv (SVG) LLC.
Deriv Limited
Deriv Limited, 47 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 0BD, Channel Islands, is the holding company for the above subsidiaries.
The Financial Commission
We are registered with the Financial Commission, an international independent organisation dedicated to resolving disputes within the financial services industry (view membership).