Regulatory information

The services offered on Deriv.com and Binary.com are provided by the Deriv Group. The group has several subsidiary companies that are licensed to operate Deriv.com and Binary.com in their registered jurisdictions.
Since 1999, the group has served traders around the world with integrity and reliability. We always hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards and regulatory requirements.

Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited

Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited, W Business Centre, Level 3, Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara, BKR 9033, Malta, is licensed and regulated as a Category 3 Investment Services provider by the Malta Financial Services Authority (licence no. IS/70156).

Clients in the European Union who wish to trade investment products will have their accounts opened under Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited.

europe
1
Austria
2
Bulgaria
3
Croatia
4
Cyprus
5
Czech Republic
6
Denmark
7
Estonia
8
Finland
9
France
10
Germany
11
Greece
12
Hungary
13
Italy
14
Ireland
15
Latvia
16
Lithuania
17
Luxembourg
18
Netherlands
19
Poland
20
Portugal
21
Romania
22
Slovakia
23
Slovenia
24
Spain
25
Sweden
26
United Kingdom

Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited is entitled to provide services in another EU Member State through EU passporting rights. Above is a list of EU countries that have access to Deriv.com via EU passporting rights.

Deriv (FX) Ltd

Labuan

Deriv (FX) Ltd

Deriv (FX) Ltd, F16, Level 1, Paragon Labuan, Jalan Tun Mustapha, Labuan 87000, Malaysia, is licensed by Labuan Financial Services Authority (licence no. MB/18/0024).

Clients in the rest of the world (except for restricted countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) who wish to trade CFDs on forex and cryptocurrencies can have MetaTrader 5 accounts under Deriv (FX) Ltd.

Deriv (BVI) Ltd

FSC

Deriv (BVI) Ltd

Deriv (BVI) Ltd, Kingston Chambers, P.O. Box 173, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, is licensed by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (licence no. SIBA/L/18/1114).

Clients in the rest of the world (except for restricted countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) who wish to trade CFDs on financial instruments and cryptocurrencies can have MetaTrader 5 accounts under Deriv (BVI) Ltd.

Deriv (V) Ltd and Champion Group Ltd

Vanuatu

Deriv (V) Ltd and Champion Group Ltd

Deriv (V) Ltd (view licence) and Champion Group Ltd (view licence), 1276, Kumul Highway, Port Vila, Vanuatu are licensed by Vanuatu Financial Services Commission.

Clients in the rest of the world (except for restricted countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) who wish to trade CFDs on financial instruments can have MetaTrader 5 accounts under Deriv (V) Ltd and Champion Group Ltd.

Deriv (SVG) LLC

svg

Deriv (SVG) LLC

Deriv (SVG) LLC, Hinds Buildings, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (company number 273 LLC 2020).

Clients from the rest of the world (except for certain countries such as the USA, Canada, and Hong Kong) will have their accounts opened under Deriv (SVG) LLC.

Deriv Limited

Deriv

Deriv Limited

Deriv Limited, 47 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 0BD, Channel Islands, is the holding company for the above subsidiaries.

The Financial Commission

TFC

The Financial Commission

We are registered with the Financial Commission, an international independent organisation dedicated to resolving disputes within the financial services industry (view membership).