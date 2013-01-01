Deriv 的交易市场

Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.

Why trade stocks & indices on Deriv

Trade global stocks of your favourite household brands and international stock market indices on Deriv. Our stocks & indices offer competitively priced equities and asset baskets that you can trade outside the regular hours of major stock markets.

minimal capital

最低资本要求，风险有限

extended trading times

交易时间加长，每天18小时

deposit and withdrawal

快速与安全的存取款选项

responsive website

快速响应，易于使用的平台

friendly support

智能与友好的支持，每周7天提供服务

开立免费模拟账户

Stocks & indices trades available on Deriv

margin icon

保证金

margin icon

期权

保证金交易允许您以成本的一小部分购买较大的资产单位，同时扩大潜在利润，但潜在亏损也会同时增加。

可用于

dmt5 icon

Deriv MT5 (DMT5)

保证金交易的可用工具

American
indices

US 500

US Tech 100

Wall Street 30

chevron

Asian
indices

Australia 200

Japan 225

chevron

European
indices

Netherland 25

Europe 50

France 40

Germany 30

UK 100

Spain 35

chevron

American stocks

American Airlines Group Inc

Apple

Adidas Salomon

American International Group

Amazon.com Inc

Boeing

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Bank of America

Bayer AG

BMW

Citigroup

Salesforce.com Inc

Cisco Systems

Delta Air Lines

Deutsche Bank AG

Walt Disney Company

eBay Inc

Facebook Inc

Fedex

General Motors Company

Alphabet Inc Class C

Goldman Sachs Group

HP Inc

IBM

Intel

Jonhson & Johnson

JP Morgan Chase

Coca-Cola

Mastercard Inc

McDonalds

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix Inc

Nike

NVIDIA Corp

Pfizer

Procter & Gamble

Paypal

Teva Pharmaceutical Inds

Tesla Inc

Twitter

Uber Technologies Inc

Visa

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Zoom Video Communications Inc

Airbnb

Biogen Inc

Moderna Inc