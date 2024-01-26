Back
Fraud prevention
- What is phishing?
- What are some best practices to avoid being phished/scammed?
- What are the main causes that can compromise my account?
- How can I recognise phishing websites?
- How do I identify a phishing email?
- How do I identify a scam social media account?
- What phishing resources does Deriv have?
- Will Deriv compensate for my loss if my account falls under a scamming/phishing trap?
- Do I get rewarded if I report a valid scammer impersonating Deriv?
- How will Deriv contact me if I need to submit my details or documents?
- What should I do if I am phished or my credentials are compromised?
- What can I do when I find any unrecognised transactions on my Deriv cashier account?
- What are the official social media accounts of Deriv?