Secure and responsible trading
Securing your account
Use strong and varied passwords for your Deriv.com account, email, online banking, e-wallets, etc. Make it as difficult as possible for anyone to guess your passwords.
Use a secure web browser such as Google Chrome and always ensure it’s up-to-date. Security patches are included in the software updates of your browser.
To prevent unauthorised usage of your account, don’t share your login details with anyone. Keep your username, passwords, and PINs secure.
Install security apps such as antivirus and firewalls on your devices. Leading security apps are available in desktop and mobile versions.