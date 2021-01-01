What is Deriv P2P?

Deriv P2P is Deriv’s peer-to-peer deposit and withdrawal service that allows you to get money in and out of your Deriv account easily through transactions with fellow traders.

To get money into your Deriv account, you can ‘buy’ Deriv funds in your local currency (or any supported currency) from a fellow trader and the amount you have ‘bought’ will be deposited into your account.

Similarly, you can make withdrawals from your Deriv account by ‘selling’ Deriv funds to fellow traders in return for payment in your local currency (or any supported currency).