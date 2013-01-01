Marchés à négocier sur Deriv

Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.

Why trade stocks & indices on Deriv

Trade global stocks of your favourite household brands and international stock market indices on Deriv. Our stocks & indices offer competitively priced equities and asset baskets that you can trade outside the regular hours of major stock markets.

minimal capital

Exigences de capital minimales, risque limité

extended trading times

Temps de trading prolongé, jusqu'à 18 heures par jour

deposit and withdrawal

Options de dépôt et de retrait rapides et sécurisées

responsive website

Plateformes réactives et faciles à utiliser

friendly support

Support astucieux et convivial, 7 jours sur 7

Stocks & indices trades available on Deriv

margin icon

Marge

margin icon

Options

Le trading sur marge vous permet d'acheter de plus grandes unités d'un actif à une fraction du coût tout en amplifiant votre profit potentiel, mais en augmentant de la même manière votre perte potentielle.

Disponible sur

dmt5 icon

Deriv MT5 (DMT5)

Instruments disponibles pour le trading sur marge

American
indices

US 500

US Tech 100

Wall Street 30

Asian
indices

Australia 200

Japan 225

European
indices

Netherland 25

Europe 50

France 40

Germany 30

UK 100

Spain 35

American stocks

American Airlines Group Inc

Apple

Adidas Salomon

American International Group

Amazon.com Inc

Boeing

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Bank of America

Bayer AG

BMW

Citigroup

Salesforce.com Inc

Cisco Systems

Delta Air Lines

Deutsche Bank AG

Walt Disney Company

eBay Inc

Facebook Inc

Fedex

General Motors Company

Alphabet Inc Class C

Goldman Sachs Group

HP Inc

IBM

Intel

Jonhson & Johnson

JP Morgan Chase

Coca-Cola

Mastercard Inc

McDonalds

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix Inc

Nike

NVIDIA Corp

Pfizer

Procter & Gamble

Paypal

Teva Pharmaceutical Inds

Tesla Inc

Twitter

Uber Technologies Inc

Visa

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Zoom Video Communications Inc

Airbnb

Biogen Inc

Moderna Inc