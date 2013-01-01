Marchés à négocier sur Deriv
Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.
Why trade stocks & indices on Deriv
Trade global stocks of your favourite household brands and international stock market indices on Deriv. Our stocks & indices offer competitively priced equities and asset baskets that you can trade outside the regular hours of major stock markets.
Exigences de capital minimales, risque limité
Temps de trading prolongé, jusqu'à 18 heures par jour
Options de dépôt et de retrait rapides et sécurisées
Plateformes réactives et faciles à utiliser
Support astucieux et convivial, 7 jours sur 7
Stocks & indices trades available on Deriv
Marge
Options
Le trading sur marge vous permet d'acheter de plus grandes unités d'un actif à une fraction du coût tout en amplifiant votre profit potentiel, mais en augmentant de la même manière votre perte potentielle.
Disponible sur
Instruments disponibles pour le trading sur marge
American
indices
US 500
US Tech 100
Wall Street 30
Asian
indices
Australia 200
Japan 225
European
indices
Netherland 25
Europe 50
France 40
Germany 30
UK 100
Spain 35
American stocks
American Airlines Group Inc
Apple
Adidas Salomon
American International Group
Amazon.com Inc
Boeing
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Bank of America
Bayer AG
BMW
Citigroup
Salesforce.com Inc
Cisco Systems
Delta Air Lines
Deutsche Bank AG
Walt Disney Company
eBay Inc
Facebook Inc
Fedex
General Motors Company
Alphabet Inc Class C
Goldman Sachs Group
HP Inc
IBM
Intel
Jonhson & Johnson
JP Morgan Chase
Coca-Cola
Mastercard Inc
McDonalds
Microsoft Corporation
Netflix Inc
Nike
NVIDIA Corp
Pfizer
Procter & Gamble
Paypal
Teva Pharmaceutical Inds
Tesla Inc
Uber Technologies Inc
Visa
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Zoom Video Communications Inc
Airbnb
Biogen Inc
Moderna Inc