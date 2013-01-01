Deriv 的交易市場

Why trade stocks & indices on Deriv

Trade global stocks of your favourite household brands and international stock market indices on Deriv. Our stocks & indices offer competitively priced equities and asset baskets that you can trade outside the regular hours of major stock markets.

最低資本要求，風險有限

交易時間加長，每天18小時

快速與安全的存取款選項

快速響應，易於使用的平台

智能與友好的支持，每週7天提供服務

Stocks & indices trades available on Deriv

保證金

期權

保證金交易允許您以成本的一小部分購買較大的資產單位，同時擴大潛在利潤，但潛在虧損也會同時增加。

可用於

Deriv MT5 (DMT5)

保證金交易的可用工具

American
indices

US 500

US Tech 100

Wall Street 30

Asian
indices

Australia 200

Japan 225

European
indices

Netherland 25

Europe 50

France 40

Germany 30

UK 100

Spain 35

American stocks

American Airlines Group Inc

Apple

Adidas Salomon

American International Group

Amazon.com Inc

Boeing

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Bank of America

Bayer AG

BMW

Citigroup

Salesforce.com Inc

Cisco Systems

Delta Air Lines

Deutsche Bank AG

Walt Disney Company

eBay Inc

Facebook Inc

Fedex

General Motors Company

Alphabet Inc Class C

Goldman Sachs Group

HP Inc

IBM

Intel

Jonhson & Johnson

JP Morgan Chase

Coca-Cola

Mastercard Inc

McDonalds

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix Inc

Nike

NVIDIA Corp

Pfizer

Procter & Gamble

Paypal

Teva Pharmaceutical Inds

Tesla Inc

Twitter

Uber Technologies Inc

Visa

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Zoom Video Communications Inc

Airbnb

Biogen Inc

Moderna Inc