Retour

    À propos de Deriv

  1. Is Deriv regulated?

  2. Where is my money held?

Is Deriv regulated?

Yes, we’re regulated by

  • the Malta Financial Services Authority

  • the Labuan Financial Services Authority

  • the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission

  • the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission

You can get more info about this on our Regulatory information page.

community

Avoir une question?

Notre communauté d'assistance Deriv peut vous aider à trouver des réponses.

Demandez à la communauté
contact us icon

Vous n'avez pas trouvé votre réponse ? Nous pouvons vous aider.