Is Deriv regulated?
Yes, we’re regulated by
the Malta Financial Services Authority
the Labuan Financial Services Authority
the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission
the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission
You can get more info about this on our Regulatory information page.
