Terms and conditions

General terms of use
What you’re agreeing to when you sign up to use Deriv
Trading terms
Rules for making trades on any Deriv trading platform
Funds & transfers
Terms that govern keeping and transferring funds in Deriv and the bonuses you might get
Security & privacy
How we use and protect the information you give us
Risk disclosure
A notice to help you understand the risks that might arise when you trade on Deriv
Additional terms
Additional terms and restrictions for Deriv clients in certain countries