Kembali

    Tentang Deriv

  1. Is Deriv regulated?

  2. Where is my money held?

Is Deriv regulated?

Yes, we’re regulated by

  • the Malta Financial Services Authority

  • the Labuan Financial Services Authority

  • the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission

  • the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission

You can get more info about this on our Regulatory information page.

community

Ada pertanyaan?

Komunitas Deriv yang kami sediakan dapat membantu Anda menemukan jawaban.

Bertanya pada komunitas
contact us icon

Tidak menemukan jawaban? Kami dapat membantu.