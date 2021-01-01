Stop loss and/or take profit calculator for margin
Pertes et profits pour la marge
Our profit and loss calculator for margin helps you to approximate your losses and/or gains.
Acheter
Vente
How to calculate stop loss and/or take profit level and pip value
The stop loss and/or take profit level and pip value when buying a contract on Deriv MetaTrader 5 (DMT5) is calculated based on the formula:
Stop loss and/or take profit level = asset price + {stop loss OR take profit amount ÷ (volume × contract size)}
Stop loss and/or take profit pip value = |(stop loss OR take profit level - asset price)| ÷ point value
The stop loss and/or take profit level helps you to manage your risk when you are buying a contract.
For financial accounts, the stop loss and/or take profit pip value is in the quote currency for forex pairs.
For synthetic accounts, the stop loss and/or take profit pip value is in USD.
Exemple de calcul
Let’s say you want to calculate the stop loss level and pip value when you want to buy a lot of EUR/USD priced at 1.17524 USD with a stop loss amount of 24 USD.
Stop loss level
Stop loss pip value