How to calculate stop loss and/or take profit level and pip value

The stop loss and/or take profit level and pip value when buying a contract on Deriv MetaTrader 5 (DMT5) is calculated based on the formula:

Stop loss and/or take profit level = asset price + {stop loss OR take profit amount ÷ (volume × contract size)}

Stop loss and/or take profit pip value = |(stop loss OR take profit level - asset price)| ÷ point value

The stop loss and/or take profit level helps you to manage your risk when you are buying a contract.

For financial accounts, the stop loss and/or take profit pip value is in the quote currency for forex pairs.

For synthetic accounts, the stop loss and/or take profit pip value is in USD.

Exemple de calcul

Let’s say you want to calculate the stop loss level and pip value when you want to buy a lot of EUR/USD priced at 1.17524 USD with a stop loss amount of 24 USD.

Stop loss level The contract size is one standard lot of forex = 100,000 units.