How do I sign up as an introducing broker (IB)?
Why should I join your introducing broker (IB) programme?
How much do you pay in commission?
Are there any charges for joining your introducing broker programme?
How and when will I receive my IB commission payout?
When can I withdraw my commission?
Are there any conditions that I should meet before I can withdraw my commission?
IB programme
To become an IB, you'll need to be an existing affiliate with a Deriv account and an MT5 Synthetic real account. If you do, you can apply to become an IB by writing to us at [email protected]. Get more info about our IB programme.
