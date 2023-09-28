hamburger menu
A feature-rich CFD trading platform

What is Deriv cTrader

Deriv cTrader is an easy-to-use, multi-asset CFD trading platform packed with a wide range of features on a user-friendly interface. Enhance your trading experience further with features such as limit order and stop order, chart trading, and custom indicators. With Deriv cTrader, take advantage of our deep liquidity to execute trades quickly and efficiently.

Why trade with Deriv cTrader

Multiple assets on a single platform

Trade forex, stocks & indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and derived indices in one place.

All day, all year

Trade cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices anytime, even on weekends and holidays.

Quick account sign-in

Already have a Deriv account? Use those credentials to sign in to Deriv cTrader.

Take advantage of an easy-to-use interface for trading and charting that both new and experienced traders can enjoy.

All your favourite assets in one place

Trade derived and financial assets on one CFD account, without needing to switch between multiple accounts.

Know your trade margins

Useful menus where you can find out how each asset’s margin impacts your trade before placing them.

How to get started with a Deriv cTrader account

  • 1. Sign in to your Deriv account. If you don’t have one, sign up for free.

  • 2. Go to the Trader’s hub and choose the Demo option.

  • 3. Under CFDs, look for Deriv cTrader and select Get.

