返回

    Affiliate programme

  1. How do I sign up as an affiliate?

  2. Why should I join your affiliate programme?

  3. What type of commission plans do you offer?

  4. Who can apply as an affiliate?

  5. Is it free to join your affiliate programme?

  6. What is a referred client?

  7. I forgot my affiliate password. What should I do?

  8. Where can I find my referral link?

  9. How do I change my affiliate payment method?

  10. How and when will I receive my commission payout?

  11. How do I see my earnings?

  12. What type of reports will I have access to?

How do I sign up as an affiliate?

Complete this form, and we'll get in touch with you in a couple of days.
You'll need a real Deriv trading account, too. If you don't have one, sign up here.

community

有疑问?

我们的 Deriv 支持社区能帮助您找到答案。

向社区提问
contact us icon

找不到答案？我们可提供协助。