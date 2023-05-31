Trading specifications for CFDs on Deriv

Forex Derived Stocks & indices Cryptocurrencies Commodities

Benefit from round-the-clock trading hours (Monday to Friday), high liquidity, low barriers to entry, a wide range of offerings, and opportunities to trade on world events.

Instrument Contract size Base currency Minimum size Minimum Spread Target Spread Max effective leverage Margin requirement (%) Swap long (Daily points) Swap short (Daily points) Trading hours AUD/JPY 100000 AUD 0.01 0.011 0.015 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT AUD/USD 100000 AUD 0.01 0.00003 0.00004 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT EUR/AUD 100000 EUR 0.01 0.00006 0.00015 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT EUR/CAD 100000 EUR 0.01 0.00006 0.00016 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT EUR/CHF 100000 EUR 0.01 0.00003 0.00006 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT EUR/GBP 100000 EUR 0.01 0.00003 0.00005 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT EUR/JPY 100000 EUR 0.01 0.005 0.01 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT EUR/USD 100000 EUR 0.01 0.00004 0.00005 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT GBP/AUD 100000 GBP 0.01 0.00005 0.00021 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT GBP/JPY 100000 GBP 0.01 0.005 0.014 1000 0.1 0 0 Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT Note: There is a daily break during weekdays between 21:00-21:05 (GMT) 1 2 3 4 5 6

The above information is updated monthly and, therefore, may not reflect current trading conditions. Certain offerings and specifications may vary depending on your country of residence, regulated jurisdiction, and individual trading circumstances.