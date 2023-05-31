hamburger menu
Trading specifications for CFDs on Deriv

Benefit from round-the-clock trading hours (Monday to Friday), high liquidity, low barriers to entry, a wide range of offerings, and opportunities to trade on world events.

Instrument

Contract size

Base currency

Minimum size

Minimum Spread

Target Spread

Max effective leverage

Margin requirement (%)

Swap long (Daily points)

Swap short (Daily points)

Trading hours

AUD/JPY

100000

AUD

0.01

0.011

0.015

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

AUD/USD

100000

AUD

0.01

0.00003

0.00004

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

EUR/AUD

100000

EUR

0.01

0.00006

0.00015

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

EUR/CAD

100000

EUR

0.01

0.00006

0.00016

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

EUR/CHF

100000

EUR

0.01

0.00003

0.00006

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

EUR/GBP

100000

EUR

0.01

0.00003

0.00005

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

EUR/JPY

100000

EUR

0.01

0.005

0.01

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

EUR/USD

100000

EUR

0.01

0.00004

0.00005

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

GBP/AUD

100000

GBP

0.01

0.00005

0.00021

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

GBP/JPY

100000

GBP

0.01

0.005

0.014

1000

0.1

0

0

Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT

Note: There is a daily break during weekdays between 21:00-21:05 (GMT)

The above information is updated monthly and, therefore, may not reflect current trading conditions. Certain offerings and specifications may vary depending on your country of residence, regulated jurisdiction, and individual trading circumstances.