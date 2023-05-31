Trading specifications for CFDs on Deriv
Benefit from round-the-clock trading hours (Monday to Friday), high liquidity, low barriers to entry, a wide range of offerings, and opportunities to trade on world events.
Instrument
Contract size
Base currency
Minimum size
Minimum Spread
Target Spread
Max effective leverage
Margin requirement (%)
Swap long (Daily points)
Swap short (Daily points)
Trading hours
AUD/JPY
100000
AUD
0.01
0.011
0.015
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
AUD/USD
100000
AUD
0.01
0.00003
0.00004
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
EUR/AUD
100000
EUR
0.01
0.00006
0.00015
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
EUR/CAD
100000
EUR
0.01
0.00006
0.00016
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
EUR/CHF
100000
EUR
0.01
0.00003
0.00006
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
EUR/GBP
100000
EUR
0.01
0.00003
0.00005
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
EUR/JPY
100000
EUR
0.01
0.005
0.01
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
EUR/USD
100000
EUR
0.01
0.00004
0.00005
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
GBP/AUD
100000
GBP
0.01
0.00005
0.00021
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
GBP/JPY
100000
GBP
0.01
0.005
0.014
1000
0.1
0
0
Sun 21:05 - Friday 20:55 GMT
Note: There is a daily break during weekdays between 21:00-21:05 (GMT)
The above information is updated monthly and, therefore, may not reflect current trading conditions. Certain offerings and specifications may vary depending on your country of residence, regulated jurisdiction, and individual trading circumstances.