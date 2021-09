What is CFD trading?

A CFD (contract for difference) allows you to trade on the price movement of an asset, without buying the underlying asset.

On Deriv, you can trade CFDs with:

High leverage — Leverage allows you to open larger positions with a smaller balance in your trading account. The higher the leverage, the less money you need.

Tight spreads — The spread is the difference between the buy price and sell price. The tighter the spread, the lower the cost to enter the market.