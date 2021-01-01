Синтетический
Trade our exclusive, proprietary synthetic indices 24/7, which simulate real-world market movements.
Deriv X is a customisable multi-asset trading platform. Offering CFDs on forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and synthetics, Deriv X gives you a versatile trading experience that lets you customise your trading environment.
Deriv X is our second CFD platform, after MT5. It’s packed with features and built to fit your trading style.
Trade various assets in multiple markets simultaneously.
Trade cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices anytime, even on weekends and holidays.
Easily customise your trading environment. Drag and drop widgets, create your own layouts, and get the info you need, when you need it.
Keep track of your progress with the dashboard, learn from historical trades with the journal, and create custom watchlists for your favourite assets.
You'll always be informed of the margin impact on your account before every trade.
Enjoy multiple chart views, 90+ indicators, and 13 drawing tools.
Trade forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, major (standard and micro-lots), and minor currency pairs on high leverage.