Voltar

    Sobre a Deriv

  1. Is Deriv regulated?

  2. Where is my money held?

Is Deriv regulated?

Yes, we’re regulated by

  • the Malta Financial Services Authority

  • the Labuan Financial Services Authority

  • the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission

  • the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission

You can get more info about this on our Regulatory information page.

community

Tem uma pergunta?

Nossa comunidade de suporte Deriv pode ajudá-lo a encontrar respostas.

Pergunte à comunidade
contact us icon

Não encontrou uma resposta? Nós podemos ajudar.