Voltar
Is Deriv regulated?
Where is my money held?
Sobre a Deriv
Is Deriv regulated?
Yes, we’re regulated by
the Malta Financial Services Authority
the Labuan Financial Services Authority
the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission
the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission
You can get more info about this on our Regulatory information page.
Tem uma pergunta?
Nossa comunidade de suporte Deriv pode ajudá-lo a encontrar respostas.Pergunte à comunidade
Não encontrou uma resposta? Nós podemos ajudar.