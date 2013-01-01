Markets to trade on Deriv

Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.

Why trade synthetic indices on Deriv

Our synthetic indices are based on a cryptographically secure random number generator audited for fairness by an independent third party. These indices are engineered to simulate real-world market movement and are unaffected by natural events and disruptions. Synthetic indices are available 24/7, have constant volatility, fixed generation intervals, and are free of market and liquidity risks.

High leverage, tight spreads, and 24/7 trading

Free from real-world market and liquidity risks

Responsive, easy-to-use platforms

Exclusive access to innovative trade types

Smart and friendly support, 7 days a week

Synthetic indices trades available on Deriv

Margin

Options

Multipliers

Margin trading allows you to purchase larger units of an asset at a fraction of the cost while amplifying your potential profit, but similarly increasing your potential loss.

Available on

Deriv MT5 (DMT5)

Instruments available for margin trading

Volatility indices

Volatility 10 (1s) Index

Volatility 25 (1s) Index

Volatility 50 (1s) Index

Volatility 75 (1s) Index

Volatility 100 (1s) Index

Volatility 10 Index

Volatility 25 Index

Volatility 50 Index

Volatility 75 Index

Volatility 100 Index

Crash/Boom

Boom 1000 Index

Boom 500 Index

Crash 1000 Index

Crash 500 Index

Step indices

Step Index

Range break indices

Range Break 100 Index

Range Break 200 Index

