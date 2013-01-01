Markets to trade on Deriv
Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.
Why trade synthetic indices on Deriv
Our synthetic indices are based on a cryptographically secure random number generator audited for fairness by an independent third party. These indices are engineered to simulate real-world market movement and are unaffected by natural events and disruptions. Synthetic indices are available 24/7, have constant volatility, fixed generation intervals, and are free of market and liquidity risks.
High leverage, tight spreads, and 24/7 trading
Free from real-world market and liquidity risks
Responsive, easy-to-use platforms
Exclusive access to innovative trade types
Smart and friendly support, 7 days a week
Synthetic indices trades available on Deriv
Margin
Options
Multipliers
Margin trading allows you to purchase larger units of an asset at a fraction of the cost while amplifying your potential profit, but similarly increasing your potential loss.
Available on
Instruments available for margin trading
Volatility indices
Volatility 10 (1s) Index
Volatility 25 (1s) Index
Volatility 50 (1s) Index
Volatility 75 (1s) Index
Volatility 100 (1s) Index
Volatility 10 Index
Volatility 25 Index
Volatility 50 Index
Volatility 75 Index
Volatility 100 Index
Crash/Boom
Boom 1000 Index
Boom 500 Index
Crash 1000 Index
Crash 500 Index
Step indices
Step Index
Range break indices
Range Break 100 Index
Range Break 200 Index