Markets to trade on Deriv
Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.
Why trade forex on Deriv
Benefit from round-the-clock trading hours (Monday to Friday), high liquidity, low barriers to entry, a wide range of offerings, and opportunities to trade on world events.
High leverage, tight spreads
Responsive, easy-to-use platforms
Advanced charting widgets
Convenient deposit and withdrawal methods
Smart and friendly support, 7 days a week
Forex trades available on Deriv
Margin
Options
Multipliers
Margin trading allows you to purchase larger units of an asset at a fraction of the cost while amplifying your potential profit, but similarly increasing your potential loss.
Available on
Instruments available for margin trading
Major pairs
AUD/JPY
AUD/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
Minor pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/NZD
EUR/NZD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
Exotic pairs
AUD/SGD
CHF/JPY
EUR/HKD
EUR/ILS
EUR/MXN
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/ZAR
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
HKD/JPY
NZD/CHF
NZD/SGD
SGD/JPY
USD/HKD
USD/ILS
USD/RUB
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
Smart FX
AUD Index
EUR Index
GBP Index
USD Index
Smart Gold Index
Smart Gold Index