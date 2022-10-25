Derived
Trade on asset prices derived from real-world or simulated markets. Manage your exposure by selecting the volatility level to suit your risk appetite. Choose from our 24/7 synthetics, derived FX indices, and basket indices.
Derived FX gives you the opportunity to trade on simulated assets based on major forex pairs at the volatility of your choice. Our advanced algorithms track real-world currency prices and dampen the fluctuations caused by market sentiment and unexpected news events.
Why trade Derived FX on Deriv
Market-based values with limited influence from real-world events
Competitively tighter spreads
Responsive, easy-to-use platforms
24-hour trading (Monday-Friday), based on forex market hours
Smart and friendly support, 7 days a week
Derived FX trades available on Deriv
CFD trading allows you to trade on the price movement of an asset without buying or owning the underlying asset.
On Deriv, you can trade CFDs with high leverage, enabling you to pay just a fraction of the contract’s value. It will amplify your potential gain and also increase your potential loss.
Available on
Instruments available for CFD trading
Derived FX
GBP/USD DFX10 Index
GBP/USD DFX100 Index
EUR/USD DFX10 Index
EUR/USD DFX100 Index
AUD/USD DFX10 Index
AUD/USD DFX100 Index
USD/JPY DFX10 Index
USD/JPY DFX100 Index
USD/CHF DFX10 Index
USD/CHF DFX100 Index
These indices correspond to financial markets with volatilities of 10% and 100%. One tick is generated for every tick of the corresponding forex pair.
