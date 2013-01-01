Markets to trade on Deriv

Learn about the markets that you can trade online with Deriv, including forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and stocks & indices.

Why trade cryptocurrency on Deriv

Take advantage of a highly liquid market with round-the-clock trading. Profit from correctly predicting the movement of world's most popular cryptocurrencies.

leverage

1:50 leverage

responsive website

Tight spreads

advanced charting widgets

10 crypto pairs

deposit and withdrawal

Zero commission

Cryptocurrency trades available on Deriv

margin icon

Margin

margin icon

Multipliers

Margin trading allows you to purchase larger units of an asset at a fraction of the cost while amplifying your potential profit, but similarly increasing your potential loss.

Available on

dmt5 icon

Deriv MT5 (DMT5)

Instruments available for margin trading

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin

Tron

Binance coin

DASH

Ripple

Monero

ZCash

EOS

IOTA

OMG network

Stellar Lumens

Neo