What is Deriv X

Deriv X is a customisable multi-asset trading platform. Offering CFDs on forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and synthetics, Deriv X gives you a versatile trading experience that lets you customise your trading environment.

Why trade with Deriv X

Deriv X is our second CFD platform, after MT5. It’s packed with features and built to fit your trading style.

Trade various assets in multiple markets simultaneously.

Trade cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices anytime, even on weekends and holidays.

Bespoke trading experience

Easily customise your trading environment. Drag and drop widgets, create your own layouts, and get the info you need, when you need it.

Intuitive tools

Keep track of your progress with the dashboard, learn from historical trades with the journal, and create custom watchlists for your favourite assets.

Know your margin

You'll always be informed of the margin impact on your account before every trade.

Feature-rich charts

Enjoy multiple chart views, 90+ indicators, and 13 drawing tools.

How to get started with a Deriv X account

2 accounts to choose from

Synthetic

synthetic icon

Trade our exclusive, proprietary synthetic indices 24/7, which simulate real-world market movements.

Financial

financial icon

Trade forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, major (standard and micro-lots), and minor currency pairs on high leverage.

