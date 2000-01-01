ডেরিভ ওয়েবসাইট

ডেরিভ পার্টনারশিপ প্রোগ্রাম

বিশ্বস্ত অনলাইন ট্রেডিং প্রদানকারীর সাথে অংশীদার হন।

ডেরিভ সম্পর্কে

Deriv.com on laptop and mobile

ডেরিভ সম্পর্কে

Deriv, Binary.com এর বিবর্তনের পরবর্তী ধাপ, বিশ্বব্যাপী বিশ্বস্ত মার্কেটস-নেতৃস্থানীয় পণ্যগুলি সরবরাহের একটি প্রমাণিত রেকর্ডের সাথে কোম্পানী।

We offer the widest selection of derivatives to trade, with sharp prices and tight spreads that attract over 2.5 million online traders worldwide. Our technology provides an intuitive and powerful trading experience, enabling our clients to understand risk more effectively to make better trading decisions.