How to calculate stop loss and take profit level

The stop loss and take profit level for a contract on DTrader is calculated based on the formula:

Stop loss and take profit level in the Up direction = asset price × {(stop loss OR take profit amount + commission) ÷ (stake × multiplier) + 1}

Stop loss and take profit level in the Down direction = asset price × {(-stop loss OR take profit amount - commission) ÷ (stake × multiplier) + 1}

This helps you to set the stop loss and take profit level when the asset price moves in Up or Down direction.

উদাহরণ গণনা

আপ দিক থেকে লস লেভেল স্টপ করুন ধরুন আপনি স্টপ লস লেভেল গণনা করতে চান যখন আপনি Volatility 100 ইনডেক্সের জন্য একটি পজিশন ওপেন করেন যার মূল্য 3376.24 USD, স্টক অ্যামাউন্ট 10 USD, x100 এর গুণক মান এবং আপ দিক থেকে 7.54 USD স্টপ লস অ্যামাউন্ট। কমিশন স্বয়ংক্রিয়ভাবে আপনার পণ, প্রতীক, এবং আপনি চয়ন গুণক উপর ভিত্তি করে গণনা করা হয়। এর মান সরাসরি DTrader এ উপলব্ধ। তাই এই পরিস্থিতিতে, আপনি আপনার স্টপ লস লেভেল 3351.46 এ সেট করবেন।