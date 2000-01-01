Stop loss and take profit calculator for multipliers
ট্রেডারদের টুলস
মাল্টিপ্লায়ারের জন্য pNL
Our profit and loss calculator for multipliers helps to determine the stop loss and take profit level in your trades to minimise losses and maximise gains.
স্তর
পরিমাণ
How to calculate stop loss and take profit level
The stop loss and take profit level for a contract on DTrader is calculated based on the formula:
Stop loss and take profit level in the Up direction = asset price × {(stop loss OR take profit amount + commission) ÷ (stake × multiplier) + 1}
Stop loss and take profit level in the Down direction = asset price × {(-stop loss OR take profit amount - commission) ÷ (stake × multiplier) + 1}
This helps you to set the stop loss and take profit level when the asset price moves in Up or Down direction.
উদাহরণ গণনা
আপ দিক থেকে লস লেভেল স্টপ করুন
নিচের দিকের মুনাফা লেভেল নিন