漏洞賞金計劃

安全保障是一種協作。報告錯誤並獲得獎勵。

關於 Deriv

我們通過跨多個平台的桌面和行動應用程式為超過 200 萬客戶提供線上交易服務。

安全保障對我們很重要。我們通過與全球獨立的安全研究人員合作，不斷改進產品和服務。

Send us an email with the report of a bug you found on Deriv trading platforms or apps.

範圍

此計劃僅涵蓋 Deriv 資產。如果您發現第三方應用程式的錯誤，請向相應的擁有者報告。您可以提交與我們業務的以下方面相關的錯誤報告：

重要業務

支付網址: cashier.deriv.com

登入網址: oauth.deriv.com

WebSockets API: *.binaryws.com api.deriv.com

主要的交易平台: app.deriv.com*

*這僅涵蓋 Deriv 處理的功能

傳統交易平台: smarttrader.deriv.com

一般業務

GitHub 存儲庫:

github.com/binary-com

我們的 Devexperts 差價合約交易應用程式：dx.deriv.com

Deriv P2P：我們的點對點支付應用（Android 應用iOS 應用

Deriv GO：我們的可選交易應用（Android 應用iOS 應用

Deriv X：我們的 DevExperts 差價合約交易應用程式（Android 應用程式iOS 應用程式

行銷活動網站：trade.deriv.com（第三方）

邊緣忙亂

靜態資源網站: static.deriv.com

追蹤網址: t.deriv.com

Deriv X 的 FIX 源伺服器：fix.deriv.com

內部應用程式：*.deriv.cloud

我們的部落格地址: https://deriv.com/academy/

此計劃不涵蓋以下第三方應用程式：

圖表網址: tradingview.deriv.com

研究生課程網站: besquare.deriv.com

我們的 MetaQuotes 差價合約交易平台：trade.mql5.com

社區網站：community.deriv.com

Out of scope vulnerabilities

Clickjacking on pages with no sensitive actions

Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) on unauthenticated forms or forms with no sensitive actions

Attacks requiring man in the middle (MITM) or physical access to a user's device

Previously known vulnerable libraries without a working proof of concept (PoC)

Open redirect — unless an additional security impact can be demonstrated

Output from automated vulnerability scanners without a PoC to demonstrate a specific vulnerability