安全保障是一種協作。報告錯誤並獲得獎勵。
我們通過跨多個平台的桌面和行動應用程式為超過 200 萬客戶提供線上交易服務。
安全保障對我們很重要。我們通過與全球獨立的安全研究人員合作，不斷改進產品和服務。
支付網址: cashier.deriv.com
登入網址: oauth.deriv.com
WebSockets API: *.binaryws.com api.deriv.com
主要的交易平台: app.deriv.com*
*這僅涵蓋 Deriv 處理的功能
傳統交易平台: smarttrader.deriv.com
GitHub 存儲庫:
github.com/binary-com
我們的 Devexperts 差價合約交易應用程式：dx.deriv.com
Deriv P2P：我們的點對點支付應用（Android 應用、iOS 應用）
Deriv GO：我們的可選交易應用（Android 應用、iOS 應用）
Deriv X：我們的 DevExperts 差價合約交易應用程式（Android 應用程式、iOS 應用程式）
行銷活動網站：trade.deriv.com（第三方）
靜態資源網站: static.deriv.com
追蹤網址: t.deriv.com
Deriv X 的 FIX 源伺服器：fix.deriv.com
內部應用程式：*.deriv.cloud
我們的部落格地址: https://deriv.com/academy/
此計劃不涵蓋以下第三方應用程式：
圖表網址: tradingview.deriv.com
研究生課程網站: besquare.deriv.com
我們的 MetaQuotes 差價合約交易平台：trade.mql5.com
社區網站：community.deriv.com
Clickjacking on pages with no sensitive actions
Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) on unauthenticated forms or forms with no sensitive actions
Attacks requiring man in the middle (MITM) or physical access to a user's device
Previously known vulnerable libraries without a working proof of concept (PoC)
Open redirect — unless an additional security impact can be demonstrated
Output from automated vulnerability scanners without a PoC to demonstrate a specific vulnerability