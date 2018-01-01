Swap calculator

How swap charges are calculated

For synthetic indices, the swap charge is calculated on an annual basis for long and short positions using the formula:

Swap charge = volume × contract size × asset price × (swap rate/100) /360

This gives you the swap charge in USD.

Example calculation

Let’s say you want to keep 0.01 lots of Volatility 75 Index with an asset price of 400,000 USD and swap rate of -7.5 open for one night.