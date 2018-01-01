Swap Calculator
Swap calculator
Our swap calculator helps you to estimate the swap charges required to keep your positions open overnight on Deriv MetaTrader 5 (DMT5).
Synthetic indices
Forex and commodities
How swap charges are calculated
For synthetic indices, the swap charge is calculated on an annual basis for long and short positions using the formula:
Swap charge = volume × contract size × asset price × (swap rate/100) /360
This gives you the swap charge in USD.
Example calculation
Let’s say you want to keep 0.01 lots of Volatility 75 Index with an asset price of 400,000 USD and swap rate of -7.5 open for one night.
- If the swap rate is positive, your account will be credited with the swap amount. If it is negative, your account will be debited
So you will be required to pay a swap charge of 0.83 USD to keep the position open for one night.
To view the asset price and swap rate, go to Deriv MetaTrader 5 (DMT5), click on the View tab and select Market Watch, then right-click on the symbol you want to trade and select Specification.