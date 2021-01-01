Stop loss and/or take profit calculator for multipliers
Our profit and loss calculator for multipliers helps to determine the stop loss and/or take profit level in your trades to minimise losses and maximise gains.
How to calculate stop loss and/or take profit level
The stop loss and/or take profit level for a contract on DTrader is calculated based on the formula:
Stop loss and/or take profit level in the Up direction = asset price × {(stop loss OR take profit amount + commission) ÷ (stake × multiplier) + 1}
Stop loss and/or take profit level in the Down direction = asset price × {(-stop loss OR take profit amount - commission) ÷ (stake × multiplier) + 1}
This helps you to set the stop loss and/or take profit level when the asset price moves in Up or Down direction.
Example calculation
Stop loss level in Up direction
Take profit level in Down direction