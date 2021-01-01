Stop loss and/or take profit calculator for margin

Our profit and loss calculator for margin helps you to approximate your losses and/or gains.

How to calculate stop loss and/or take profit level and pip value

The stop loss and/or take profit level and pip value when buying a contract on Deriv MetaTrader 5 (DMT5) is calculated based on the formula:

Stop loss and/or take profit level = asset price + {stop loss OR take profit amount ÷ (volume × contract size)}

Stop loss and/or take profit pip value = |(stop loss OR take profit level - asset price)| ÷ point value

The stop loss and/or take profit level helps you to manage your risk when you are buying a contract.

For financial accounts, the stop loss and/or take profit pip value is in the quote currency for forex pairs.

For synthetic accounts, the stop loss and/or take profit pip value is in USD.

Example calculation

Let’s say you want to calculate the stop loss level and pip value when you want to buy a lot of EUR/USD priced at 1.17524 USD with a stop loss amount of 24 USD.

  1. The contract size is one standard lot of forex = 100,000 units.
  1. The point value is derived from the current digits of the asset. In this example, the digit is 5, so the point value is 0.00001.

Your position is automatically closed when your stop loss level is at 1.1750 and when your stop loss pip value is 24 USD.

