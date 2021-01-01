Pip calculator

How to calculate pip value

The pip value for a contract on DMT5 is calculated based on this formula:

Pip value = point value × volume × contract size

For synthetic accounts, the pip value is calculated in USD.

For financial accounts, the pip value is in the quote currency for forex pairs.

Example calculation

Pip value for synthetic indices Let’s say you want to trade 1 lot of Volatility 75 Index. The point value is derived from the current digits of the assets. In the example, the digit is 2, so the point value is 0.01. The contract size is one standard lot of Volatility 75 index = 1 So your pip value is 0.01 USD.