Margin calculator

How margin is calculated

The margin required for a contract on DMT5 is calculated based on the formula:

Margin = volume in lots × contract size × asset price/leverage

This gives you the margin requirement in the quote currency for forex pairs, or in the denomination of the underlying asset for other instruments.

For instance, if you are trading the USD/CHF forex pair, the margin requirement will be calculated in Swiss Franc (CHF) which is the quote currency. On the other hand, if you are trading Volatility Index 75, then the margin requirement will be computed in US Dollar (USD), which is the denomination of the underlying asset – Volatility Index 75.

Example calculation

Let’s say you want to trade two lots of EUR/USD with an asset price of 1.10 USD and leverage of 100.