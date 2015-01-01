Options
What are options?
Options are products that allow for payouts from predicting market movements, without needing to buy the underlying asset. You only need to open a position that predicts how the asset will move over a period of time. This makes it possible for people to participate in the financial markets with minimal capital investment.
Options available on Deriv
You can trade the following options on Deriv:
Digital options that allow you to predict the outcome from two possible results and earn a fixed payout if your prediction is correct.
Lookbacks that allow you to earn a payout depending on the optimum high or low achieved by the market during the duration of a contract.
Call/Put Spreads that allow you to earn up to the specified payout depending on the position of the exit spot relative to the two defined barriers.
Why trade options on Deriv
Fixed, predictable payout
Know your potential profit or loss even before purchasing a contract.
All favourite markets and more
Trade on all popular markets plus our proprietary synthetic indices that are available 24/7.
Instant access
Open an account and start trading in minutes.
User-friendly platforms with powerful chart widgets
Trade on secure, intuitive, and easy to use platforms with powerful chart technology.
Flexible trade types with minimal capital requirements
Deposit as little as 5 USD to start trading and customise your trades to suit your strategy.
