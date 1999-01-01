Our story
The story of Deriv starts in 1999. Regent Markets Group, the founding company, was established with a mission to make online trading accessible to the masses. The Group has since rebranded and evolved, but its founding mission remains unchanged.
Our evolution is powered by over 20 years of customer focus and innovation.
The story of Deriv starts in 1999. Regent Markets Group, the founding company, was established with a mission to make online trading accessible to the masses. The Group has since rebranded and evolved, but its founding mission remains unchanged.
Our evolution is powered by over 20 years of customer focus and innovation.
Our history
Our history
1999
1999
Regent Markets is born
A young entrepreneur collaborates with financial mathematicians to develop the algorithms for the world’s first fixed-odds trading system for retail investors.
The Regent Markets Group is born, funded by Regent Pacific Group Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
2000
2000
First binary option purchased
Regent Markets opens its first office in Malta. The first binary option is purchased.
First binary option purchased
Regent Markets opens its first office in Malta. The first binary option is purchased.
2001
2001
BetOnMarkets.com
Regent Markets launches BetOnMarkets.com, the first platform to offer binary options to retail traders.
2004
2004
A new hub
Regent Markets establishes a second office, a tech hub in Cyberjaya, the Silicon Valley of Malaysia.
A new hub
Regent Markets establishes a second office, a tech hub in Cyberjaya, the Silicon Valley of Malaysia.
2007
2007
Recognition after recognition
The service is recognised as a reliable and secure online trading platform for all levels of traders. BetOnMarkets.com earns the ‘Best Fixed-Odds Financial Trading Provider’ award from Shares Magazine UK in 2007 and 2008.
The company also earns the Investors Chronicle award for ‘Best Customer Communication Firm’, a recognition for the platform’s ethical and customer-focused trading experience.
2013
2013
Binary.com
BetOnMarkets rebrands to Binary.com. The rebrand comes with enhanced features, a new range of trade types, and a variety of charting applications.
Binary.com
BetOnMarkets rebrands to Binary.com. The rebrand comes with enhanced features, a new range of trade types, and a variety of charting applications.
2015
2015
Licensed investment services
The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) grants Binary.com a Category 3 Investment Services licence. This licence authorises Binary.com to offer investment services to clients in the European Union.
Binary.com Websocket API
Third-party developers can now build customised applications and trading interfaces that interact with the Binary.com system, increasing our accessibility.
Binary.com Websocket API
Third-party developers can now build customised applications and trading interfaces that interact with the Binary.com system, increasing our accessibility.
2016
2016
Binary Bot
Binary.com introduces Binary Bot, an innovative platform that offers a drag-and-drop programming tool, enabling traders to automate their trading strategies without knowing how to code.
Binary Bot
Binary.com introduces Binary Bot, an innovative platform that offers a drag-and-drop programming tool, enabling traders to automate their trading strategies without knowing how to code.
Tick Trade app
Binary.com brings a new and exciting online trading experience to mobile with the Tick Trade app.
Tick Trade app
Binary.com brings a new and exciting online trading experience to mobile with the Tick Trade app.
CFDs on MT5
Binary.com adds Contracts for Difference (CFDs), the most popular form of derivative trading for retail traders.
Webtrader
Binary.com makes it possible to monitor multiple trade activities, market movements, and charts with this full-screen trading interface on Binary.com.
2018
2018
New office
Binary.com opens a third office in Labuan, Malaysia, as part of our business expansion.
New office
Binary.com opens a third office in Labuan, Malaysia, as part of our business expansion.
2019
2019
Continued expansion
Offices are opened in Dubai and Paraguay to support our growth.
2020
2020
Deriv.com
We celebrate 20 years of innovation and growth! Inspired by our clients who are driven to succeed, we launch Deriv.com. Featuring customisable charts and tools, Deriv is created to be a place where people can trade what they want, how they want.
Deriv.com
We celebrate 20 years of innovation and growth! Inspired by our clients who are driven to succeed, we launch Deriv.com. Featuring customisable charts and tools, Deriv is created to be a place where people can trade what they want, how they want.
Rapid growth
Continuing its global expansion, Deriv.com opens offices in Cyprus and Rwanda. It also strengthens its Malaysian presence with 2 new offices in Ipoh and Melaka.