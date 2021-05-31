BeSquare by Deriv
Launch your IT career with our graduate programme
Deriv’s 6-month graduate programme gives you a holistic learning experience with real-world scenarios, backed by a well-structured curriculum. Learn essential skills from innovative IT teams in an established, global FinTech company. If you’re exceptional at embracing BeSquare challenges and our company values, you’ll get an immediate job offer from Deriv at the end of the programme.
What’s BeSquare?
BeSquare is built on the idea that successful professionals are generalists. Here’s an outline of your BeSquare journey that will carry on far beyond the 6 months of the programme:
Start by gaining a comprehensive view of the IT industry by working with all tech teams. Enhance your career options.
Continue to explore your potentials and passions. Discover challenges that call to you.
Start the IT career of your choice. Your familiarity with all domains of the industry enables you to think outside the box.
Find unique solutions as a generalist who sees the big picture. Solve the problems that defeat everyone else.
Join us and get the tools you need for a successful IT career
Hands-on tech experience by learning directly from all our talented IT teams
An extensive network of professionals, guest speakers, and fellow participants
Professional guidance that helps you set clear career goals to realise your potential
An enriched résumé with tech and non-tech skills that set you apart from other fresh grads
Why Deriv?
A tech powerhouse, Deriv has succeeded in bringing together technology and finance to meet the needs of a global client base for over 20 years. Our products include derivative trading platforms and synthetic markets, delivered to our clients via trading apps and websites. Our teams consist of talented professionals based in 7 countries: Malaysia (Cyberjaya, Labuan, Melaka, and Ipoh), Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Paraguay, Rwanda, Cyprus, and Belarus.
At Deriv, you can learn from our talented IT teams of dedicated innovators and receive international exposure by collaborating with the overseas offices on challenging and exciting projects. Work with
state-of-the-art technologies and enjoy the facilities of Deriv’s prestigious new headquarters at Quill 5 in Cyberjaya, where a floor has been dedicated to our BeSquare programme.
What lies ahead
Over the course of 6 months, you'll go through 10 modules and face exciting challenges
Front-end development
Product design
Mobile development
Back-end development
Platform architecture
Quality assurance
Development and operations
Cybersecurity
Business intelligence
Quantitative analysis
Besides these hard skills, you’ll learn essential soft skills that are based on Harvard Business Review principles. You’ll also get the chance to extend your professional network and connect with veteran techies as they share their professional experience.
BeSquare advantages
Jobs for top performers
A job offer from Deriv for the best BeSquare graduates
Real-world exposure
Real-life projects led by Deriv best IT minds
Cross-domain training
Rotation through all Deriv tech teams
Zero experience needed
Open to Malaysian graduates even with no work experience
Train to get hired
A chance to boost your CV and your employability
Paid programme
On-the-job experience with a sponsoring FinTech company
Who can apply?
To qualify for the programme, you must be:
A Malaysian citizen
A fresh graduate or last-term student in any science, technology, engineering, or maths (STEM) discipline
Passionate and ambitious about developing skills in technology
An excellent problem-solver and a team player
Proficient in spoken and written English
Application process
Complete the online application form.
Complete ourSelf-Assessment Topgrading Interview (SATI).
If you’ve been shortlisted, we’ll invite you for an interview.
If you’re successful, we’ll send you a confirmation letter.
