BeSquare by Deriv

Deriv’s 6-month graduate programme gives you a holistic learning experience with real-world scenarios, backed by a well-structured curriculum. Learn essential skills from innovative IT teams in an established, global FinTech company. If you’re exceptional at embracing BeSquare challenges and our company values, you’ll get an immediate job offer from Deriv at the end of the programme.

What’s BeSquare?

BeSquare is built on the idea that successful professionals are generalists. Here’s an outline of your BeSquare journey that will carry on far beyond the 6 months of the programme:

Start by gaining a comprehensive view of the IT industry by working with all tech teams. Enhance your career options.

Continue to explore your potentials and passions. Discover challenges that call to you.

Start the IT career of your choice. Your familiarity with all domains of the industry enables you to think outside the box.

Find unique solutions as a generalist who sees the big picture. Solve the problems that defeat everyone else.

Join us and get the tools you need for a successful IT career

Hands-on tech experience by learning directly from all our talented IT teams

An extensive network of professionals, guest speakers, and fellow participants

Professional guidance that helps you set clear career goals to realise your potential

An enriched résumé with tech and non-tech skills that set you apart from other fresh grads

Why Deriv?

A tech powerhouse, Deriv has succeeded in bringing together technology and finance to meet the needs of a global client base for over 20 years. Our products include derivative trading platforms and synthetic markets, delivered to our clients via trading apps and websites. Our teams consist of talented professionals based in 7 countries: Malaysia (Cyberjaya, Labuan, Melaka, and Ipoh), Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Paraguay, Rwanda, Cyprus, and Belarus.

At Deriv, you can learn from our talented IT teams of dedicated innovators and receive international exposure by collaborating with the overseas offices on challenging and exciting projects. Work with
state-of-the-art technologies and enjoy the facilities of Deriv’s prestigious new headquarters at Quill 5 in Cyberjaya, where a floor has been dedicated to our BeSquare programme.

What lies ahead

Over the course of 6 months, you'll go through 10 modules and face exciting challenges

Front-end development

Product design

Mobile development

Back-end development

Platform architecture

Quality assurance

Development and operations

Cybersecurity

Business intelligence

Quantitative analysis

Besides these hard skills, you’ll learn essential soft skills that are based on Harvard Business Review principles. You’ll also get the chance to extend your professional network and connect with veteran techies as they share their professional experience.

BeSquare advantages

Jobs for top performers

A job offer from Deriv for the best BeSquare graduates

Real-world exposure

Real-life projects led by Deriv best IT minds

Cross-domain training

Rotation through all Deriv tech teams

Zero experience needed

Open to Malaysian graduates even with no work experience

Train to get hired

A chance to boost your CV and your employability

Paid programme

On-the-job experience with a sponsoring FinTech company

Who can apply?

To qualify for the programme, you must be:

A Malaysian citizen

A fresh graduate or last-term student in any science, technology, engineering, or maths (STEM) discipline

Passionate and ambitious about developing skills in technology

An excellent problem-solver and a team player

Proficient in spoken and written English

Application process

Complete the online application form.

Complete our

Self-Assessment Topgrading Interview (SATI).

If you’ve been shortlisted, we’ll invite you for an interview.

If you’re successful, we’ll send you a confirmation letter.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Is the BeSquare graduate programme the same as an internship programme?

No, it’s not. The BeSquare programme is a 6-month paid graduate programme where you will get essential skills and experience to boost your job application to any company, including Deriv.

Am I allowed to accept job offers from other companies during the programme?

You have the option to accept any job offers you receive during the programme.

What advice can you give me for the final interview session?

Know why you want to join the BeSquare programme. Be confident, honest, and most importantly, be yourself.

I am an international student. Can I apply for this programme?

This programme is open to Malaysian citizens only.

How do I qualify for the programme?

You should have a degree, diploma, or relevant certification in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). However, if you are passionate and have proven work records in technology, we will consider your application.

I made a mistake on my application. What should I do?

You may resubmit your application through the BeSquare website.

When is the application deadline?

The application closing date is 31 May 2021.

I still have questions about this programme. How can I contact you?

You can contact us for general enquiries at [email protected].

How can I find out about my application status?

To find out about your application status, email us at [email protected].

Next intake: July 2021

Submit your application before 31 May 2021

If you have any questions, email us at

[email protected]

