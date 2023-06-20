hamburger menu
An intuitive,
easy-to-get-started
CFDs trading platform

150+

tradable assets

All-in-one

Financial and derived assets

24/7

trading

What is Deriv EZ

Deriv EZ is a user-friendly CFDs trading platform that offers instant access to all your favourite assets.

There is no additional account ID or password to remember, so you can fully focus on your trading.

Trade on Deriv EZ and access a wide variety of assets in forex, stocks and indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and derived indices.

Why trade with Deriv EZ

Easy to start

Start trading CFDs in two easy steps — click to get an account, start trading. No need to remember another login ID and password.

24/7 trading

Trade anytime you want, including weekends and holidays, on cryptocurrencies and our proprietary derived indices.

All your favourite assets, one platform

Access over 150 assets in multiple markets simultaneously on one platform.

On-the-go trading

Access your Deriv EZ trades effortlessly on the Deriv GO mobile app. No extra apps to download, no extra passwords to remember.

50+ indicators and tools

Take advantage of more than 50 trading indicators and tools to make informed decisions.

Instant platform access

Start trading immediately, with no additional login ID or password to fill in. Don’t miss out on market opportunities.

How to get started with a Deriv EZ account

  • 1. Get the Deriv GO app.

  • 2. Sign in to your Deriv account. If you don’t have one, sign up for free.

  • 3. Add a Deriv EZ demo account.

  • 4. Start trading on the Deriv GO mobile app.

Get trading with Deriv EZ

Deriv EZ is available on Deriv GO.

Scan to download Deriv GO

Android, iOS & Huawei

