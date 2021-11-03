Trading Operations
Our department develops the underlying risk and pricing models that drive our products and enable customers to trade on our platforms. We are central to the profitability and success of the company, and strive to continuously make our platforms better for our clients.
We manage our trading platforms and recommend product offerings based on market and client data. We interpret large amounts of data to track the company's performance, mitigate risk, and provide useful, actionable insights that help us develop solid business strategies. We develop new generations of trading products. Our efforts keep Deriv innovative and forward-thinking within our industry.
“I belong to a small team with lots of responsibilities, but I'm proud that everyone understands that, and we're all pulling in the same direction to reach our targets.
Deriv is a multinational organisation, so you are exposed to many different cultures every day, and it’s wonderful to work for a company that constantly improves your skills and knowledge.”