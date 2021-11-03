Project Management
All Deriv projects involve teams in multiple locations. Completing projects according to expectations entails skilled juggling of everyone's schedules and responsibilities. Our department embraces this challenge — we do whatever it takes to ensure projects are completed in a timely, efficient manner.
We see projects through to deliver expected results, control project risks, and support organisational collaboration and communication. We ensure that everyone involved with a project has the materials, time, and information they need to complete their particular tasks. By listening, learning, and communicating, we put all the pieces together to create something everyone can be proud of.
“It's in Deriv's DNA to react quickly and reprioritise based on threats and market trends, so our core responsibility is to adjust plans and communicate priorities across teams. My favourite thing about working at Deriv is that we have access to everyone in the company and can learn from them regardless of their location. There's a significant focus on leadership development too that I also enjoy.”