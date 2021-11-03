Product Design & UX
A big part of what draws millions of clients to us is the experience they have with our products and platforms. That’s our forte. We’re a bunch of researchers, designers, and problem-solvers whose job is to turn user challenges into opportunities, and ideas into products that work beautifully. We’re about ensuring we are offering the best experience a trader can have.
We learn about our clients, observe their interactions, and decipher complex flows to design a seamless and intuitive user experience for our traders. We're constantly on the lookout to make improvements and make trading on our platforms an enjoyable experience. We exchange ideas with passionate teammates, hold each other to the highest standards, and support one another to succeed, always putting clients first.
“I’ve been working here for about 5 years as a UI/UX designer. Our team’s goal is to create enjoyable and meaningful user experiences. When we add products and platforms to our portfolio, it’s important that we take into account branding, design, usability, and function.
Working with my team is like working with friends, or even a second family. I can go to anyone for a chat or to get input on a project we’re working on.”