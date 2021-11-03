“I’ve been working here for about 5 years as a UI/UX designer. Our team’s goal is to create enjoyable and meaningful user experiences. When we add products and platforms to our portfolio, it’s important that we take into account branding, design, usability, and function.

Working with my team is like working with friends, or even a second family. I can go to anyone for a chat or to get input on a project we’re working on.”