Marketing & Global Partnerships
Our department is split into various teams — from content creation and digital outreach to paid acquisition and affiliate marketing support. We create campaigns and distribute all of our marketing communications with the goal to expand our business. Spanning across all our offices, we’re here to support, educate, and inform clients and prospects about trading.
Our department provides a fast-paced environment. A normal day could mean distributing a full-scope marketing campaign to clients after our morning coffee, working on a webinar for affiliates after lunch, and finishing the day onboarding a new affiliate. There are so many opportunities to get involved in. With so many different aspects of marketing to learn, the career opportunities are endless.
“The best thing about working at Deriv is that colleagues are more like friends. We’re honest and open with one another, and we bounce off each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Everyone helps each other out no matter what team they’re on, and we have a fast-paced and fun work culture. I’m proud to say that we face our challenges together, building each other up to create something incredible.”